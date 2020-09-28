Top 10 outraged Tweets about the farcical handball rule

Ref! Handball! Ref!! Dier handled it, ref!!

So much gnashing and wailing after a weekend of Premier League football that was dominated by the absurd handball rule, and the interpretation thereof. And just when VAR seemed to be staying out of the headlines. Folks are not happy…

Ludicrous. Utterly ludicrous law exacerbated by VAR. Can we have our game back please? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 27, 2020

This sport is fucked — Sam Tighe (@stighefootball) September 27, 2020

WTF?! How is VAR even worse this season? The new handball rule is a disgrace. — Dom Newton (@newcol) September 27, 2020

The @premierleague has been such an amazing product for so many years and we have officially lost it now! I feel like the players, managers, clubs need to take a firm stance now to get our game back. — Jermaine Jenas (@jjenas8) September 27, 2020

My arms would have given pens away every week 😩 — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) September 28, 2020

I’m just catching up with the action from yesterday and I’m fuming with that handball against Palace! Stop this please now @premierleague as this can’t carry on! VAR is starting to smooth out and this nonsense comes in! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 27, 2020

Football ruined by this handball rule rubbish .. yes, it’s my team today @SpursOfficial but there are plenty of others too. It’s a joke and disgrace… and does the game no service. That’s the last game I’m watching… enough now — Mark Nicholas (@mcjnicholas) September 27, 2020

The weekend that football died — Jaack (@Jaack) September 27, 2020

THE WEEKEND THAT FOOTBALL DIED, people. RIP.