Video: Mason Greenwood scores sweet solo goal at Brighton

Greenwood makes it look so easy. He’s that rare player: a natural-born finisher. This is the sort of casual-yet-brilliant goal more suited to a training session, which is in keeping with the type of football we’re seeing since the restart – so many games have devolved into attack versus defence, I think because there is no crowd to swing momentum. Brighton’s defence here was totally exposed.

Stat attack: with this goal, Greenwood became the first Man Utd player to score six league goals in a season before his 19th birthday. He’s going to be a star. Paul Pogba knows it:

Man Utd look like a properly dangerous team again and they will surely go on to grab a Champions League place. The signing of Bruno Fernandes has cattle-prodded players who were going through the motions.