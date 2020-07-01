Video: Bruno Fernandes finishes perfect Man Utd counter-attack at Brighton

I haven’t seen Man Utd score a memorable goal in a long time. Until last night at the Amex. This is genuinely beautiful, a simple counter-attack in four perfect stages:

Harry Maguire thumping header…

Nemanja Matic chest and hooked volley pass…

Mason Greenwood floated cross, inch-perfect…

Bruno Fernandes volley. Two nil.

It put a lot of Man Utd fans in mind of the brilliant counter-attacking goal Cristiano Ronaldo scored at Arsenal in the Champions League (more than ten years ago, gulp!):

In context (at Arsenal in the Champions League semi-finals, versus at Brighton in an empty stadium), Ronaldo’s goal is better, but Fernandes’ effort is prettier.