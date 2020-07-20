Top 10 mean tweets about Harry Maguire

Ollie Irish

20th, July 2020

Man Utd defender Harry Maguire’s performance against Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday was not good (although not as bad as David De Gea’s). Did Twitter then do its thing? Yes, it did…

Poor, poor Harry. In truth, he’s mostly been very good for United this season (he boasts some of the best stats in the league in his position, and United have developed into one of the league’s meanest defences since he signed), but he has been a big wobblehead since the restart, which might alarm Solskjaer and Southgate alike.

