Manchester United have won as many penalties this season as Arsenal did in the whole of last season

It feels like the 2020/21 season has barely started – we’re only five games into the Premier League – but already, Man Utd have won as many penalties as Arsenal did in the WHOLE OF LAST SEASON (in all competitions).

I mean, I know United have a reputation for being given more spot-kicks than their rivals, but that’s a crazy stat (via Orbinho on Twitter) – it’s not like Arsenal don’t have tricky, fast forwards too.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side added one more pen to their tally last night in Paris (watch highlights below). Another interesting stat: with the impressive 2-1 win against PSG, United have now won ten away games in a row, a first in the club’s history. Maybe Ole actually knows what he’s doing.