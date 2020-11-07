Stop the Count! Gary Lineker reacts to Edinson Cavani goal

The ‘Stop the Count! tweets continue in the Premier League this weekend. First it was Southampton who made fun of (outgoing) US president Donald Trump, and now Gary Linker has got in on the act.

To be fair to Lineker, he took a swipe at Trump during Tottenham Hotspur’s win against Ludogorets Razgrad away from home in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

The former England international striker has once again used the American’s (in)famous tweet following Manchester United’s win against Everton.

United got the better of the Toffees 3-1 away from home at Goodisn Park in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Bernard put Carlo Ancelotti’s side in the lead after 19 minutes, but Bruno Fernandes restored parity on 25 minutes and made it 2-1 to the Red Devils on 32 minutes.

Then in the fifth minute of injury time, Edinson Cavani, signed on a free transfer in the summer of 2020, made it 3-1 to United. Lineker has joked on Twitter that it is unclear if Cavani’s goal will count.

In injury time there’s a first goal for @ManUtd for Edinson Cavani. Not yet sure, though, whether goals will be counted after the 90 minutes. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 7, 2020

Expect more of such counting tweets and jokes in the coming days and weeks. While we are loving it at the moment, it will become old and stale at some point, just like Trump.