Sky Sports sack three Soccer Saturday pundits and Paul Merson isn’t one of them

The British remake of Six Feet Under was doomed to fail

Sky Sports have binned off Charlie Nicholas, Phil Thompson and Matt Le Tissier in a Soccer Saturday cull that will echo down the seasons. For reasons yet unknown, Paul Merson – the worst of the lot – has survived. Truly one of football’s greatest escapes for Merse.

Charlie Nicholas in happier times

I have to say I don’t mind any of the trio, although you wouldn’t describe any of them as a titan of broadcasting. Le Tissier was affable and sometimes insightful. Thompson was harmless enough and delightfully easy to bait on the topic of Liverpool (see below).

Nicholas and Jeff Stelling shared a breezy on-screen romance. All three men contributed something to Soccer Saturday and, let’s face it, there are dozens of worse pundits around.

Enjoyed my time at sky sports, time to look forward to life’s next challenge, thank you for the support down the years and special thanks to the backroom team which include @CazzaEccles @CarlyBassett @tvtrevstats amongst many others, good luck all have a lovely day 😃👍🏼 — Matt Le Tissier (@mattletiss7) August 26, 2020

There’s a little less banter in the world tonight.

To add, Ian Wright posted a very good take on the sackings and how they relate to discussions about race: