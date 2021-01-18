Phil Neville quits England Women early to coach Inter Miami in MLS

Phil Neville has vacated his position as head coach of England’s Women. Neville will now take charge of David Beckham’s newly minted MLS side Inter Miami.

The 43-year-old Mancunian was appointed as England boss at the beginning of 2018. His contract was set to end in July 2021.

The FA says it will “shortly confirm” an interim head coach until Sarina Wiegman’s arrival. Netherlands boss Wiegman will take on the role after the delayed Tokyo Olympic Games this August.

Former Manchester United and Everton full-back Neville was the leading contender to manage Great Britain at the Games, but his move to the United States has scuppered that plan. Alan Pardew, anyone?

“This is a very young club with a lot of promise and upside, and I am committed to challenging myself, my players and everyone around me to grow and build a competitive soccer culture we can all be proud of,” Neville said of his imminent move to Miami.

“It has been an honour to manage England and I have enjoyed three of the best years of my career,” Neville added. He won 19 of his 35 games in charge of the Lionesses, a half-decent record but nothing more. A fourth-place finish at the 2019 World Cup was creditable but since then the team has struggled.

Beckham said of his former Manchester United team-mate (and, let’s not forget, his close friend): “I have known Phil since we were both teenagers at the academy.

“We share a footballing DNA having been trained by some of the best leaders in the game, and it’s those values that I have always wanted running through our club.”

Becks added: “Anyone who has played or worked with Phil knows he is a natural leader, and I believe now is the right time for him to join.”

I like Phil but he is falling into good management jobs despite a glaring lack of coaching experience. From Salford City to England Women to Inter Miami. It’s a weird route, and one that wouldn’t exist without his Man Utd playing career. Being mates with Beckham has clearly paved the way for his appointment in Florida, but perhaps he’ll find MLS an easier gig than international women’s football. Perhaps not.

Neville spotted on his way to Heathrow: