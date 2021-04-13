Former referee Howard Webb marries German VAR official Bibiana Steinhaus

Howard Webb insisted on wearing black

Former Premier League ref Howard Webb – you’ve missed him, haven’t you – has married long-term girlfriend Bibiana Steinhaus in a private ceremony in her native Germany.

The pair made the most of the latest international break to tie the knot, with Steinhaus still working as a Video Assistant Referee in the Bundesliga.

Webb, 49, and Steinhaus, 42, made their vows in Hanover, although they weren’t allowed to have any guests present.

Speaking to German publication BILD, Steinhaus said: “We got married during the last international break and are very happy.

“Unfortunately, due to the Corona regulations, Howard and I could only take this important step as a pair. Not even witnesses were allowed.

“Of course there was no honeymoon either,” she added.

Two refs in love. You love to see it. Richard Curtis, you know what to do.