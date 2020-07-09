Remember the name: Jeppe Kjaer

Born: 1 March 2004

Nationality: Danish

Position: Winger

Club career: AC Horsens (2019-) (By the way, it’s great to see Hummel still making boss kits. They are sorely missed in England.)

Kjaer made headlines around Europe this week when he became the youngest player ever to score in Denmark’s Superliga, aged 16 years and 129 days. He netted the opening goal for his team AC Horsens in a 3-2 home win against Hobro IK. And here is that record-breaking goal (followed by highlights of the rest of the game):

It’s great to see how unconditionally happy he is to score, and how delighted his team-mates are for him. Incidentally, the record Kjaer broke had stood for almost 20 years: in May 2001, Mads Beierholm scored for Vejle Boldklub aged 16 years and 263 days. Don’t be mad, Mads. (Fun fact: Beierholm did not kick on and ended his career in the Danish lower leagues, at the wonderfully named Middlefart Boldklub.)

It’s not the first time Kjaer has broken a record. He signed a three-year contract with Horsens on his 15th birthday, then made his senior debut for the club on his 16th birthday, becoming the league’s youngest ever debutant.

He’s trained with Southampton a couple of times and played some trial games at Juventus, and both clubs were keen to sign him, according to Horsens manager Bo Henriksen. For now though, Kjaer will stay at Horsens and work on developing his impish attacking skills – from what little we’ve seen, he’s a nippy right winger with a nose for goal. Jeppe, we wish you well.

Remember the name! Alexander Nuebel