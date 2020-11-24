Remember the name! Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund’s 16-year-old prodigy)

Remember the name: Youssoufa Moukoko

Born: 20 November 2004

Nationality: German

Position: Forward

Club career: Borussia Dortmund (2020-)

Youssoufa Moukoko is in Borussia Dortmund’s squad for tonight’s Champions League clash with Club Brugge. On Saturday, when BVB took on Hertha Berlin, he became the youngest ever footballer to play in the Bundesliga, just one day after his 16th birthday. The only reason he was able to appear at such a young age was because his club convinced the German FA to lower the minimum age for players in the top two divisions, from 17 to 16. If he comes off the bench tonight, he will become the youngest ever Champions League player.

Why did Dortmund want to change the rule? Because Moukoko is special. Very special. He has scored 141 goals in 88 appearances for Dortmund’s youth teams, a frankly silly goals-to-games ratio. Nike signed him last year, and they’re pretty good at talent-spotting too.

Born in Cameroon, Moukoko moved to Hamburg aged 10, to live with his father. He spent a couple of years on St Pauli’s books before Dortmund signed him in 2016. His rise since then has been extraordinary.

Moukoko is two-footed, very quick and a deadly finisher. He’s also been praised by coaches in Germany for his decision-making, a quality that young players often struggle with. In short, he is a defender’s nightmare. Put him up top with Erling Haaland and I don’t think Bundesliga defenders would ever sleep again.

Watch him in action: