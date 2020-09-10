Remember the name: Dominik Szoboszlai

Born: 25 October 2000

Nationality: Hungarian

Position: Midfielder / winger

Club career: Liefering (2017-18), RB Salzburg (2018-)

Fresh off the Red Bull production line, Szoboszlai is a wonderfully gifted player who dazzled for Salzburg last season. He was the Austrian Bundesliga’s player of the year in 2019/20, some feat for a teenager. Szoboszlai can play as a left winger or as a central playmaker behind a striker, and, from what I’ve seen, his range of passing and ball control are on a very high level. He is also a free-kick wizard, as he showed when playing for Hungary in the Nations League last week:

Thunderbolt ⚡️ Hungary midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai scored a stunning free-kick late on to give them the win over Turkey in the #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/9jfb30yJhX — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 3, 2020

What a strike, eh. He’s been linked with a move to Arsenal or AC Milan, but seems happy for now to stay in Austria and showcase his skills – RBS are pretty much guaranteed Champions League football each year, and, perversely, that is not something that Arsenal or Milan can say.

Hungarian talent has been a bit thin on the ground in recent years (for 15 years, it felt like Zoltan Gera was the only recognised player in their side), so it’s great to see they have a wonderkid to get behind.