Rangers TV signs up Clive Tydesley for match commentary

After ITV Sport’s baffling snub, Clive Tyldesley has signed up to be one of the main matchday commentators for Rangers TV, a leftfield signing and no mistake. This is a bit like fitting a supercar engine to a vintage banger, but who wouldn’t want to hear Clive calling the Old Firm derby.

Rangers fans seemed surprised but happy with their new signing, before realising he won’t actually be pulling on his boots for them next season.

Can't see there being much left in the budget for transfers after announcing Clive Tyldesley 👀🤷‍♂️😂 — RoyalNavy2704⚓ (@unbawmcgaw) August 3, 2020

You'd think Clive Tyldesley scored 40 goals last season haha — Craig Smith 🇬🇧 (@csljm84) August 3, 2020

Clive Tyldesley will today see for himself the depth of absolute obsession that awaits. I pray for his timeline 😂 — Donnie (@Top_Cat2) August 3, 2020

I’m sure there are some top-tier TV commentators who wouldn’t even consider a move to a club’s channel, but Tyldesley loves what he does and that’s what makes him so good – quite why Sky Sports still use Martin Tyler when they could get Tyldesley in, is a mystery to me.