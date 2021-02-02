Nike sign 8-year-old wonderkid Kauan Basile

Neymar was 13 years old when Nike Football signed him up. Rodrygo, currently on the books of Real Madrid, was 11. Until recently, Rodrygo held the record for the youngest footballer to sign a contract with a sportswear company. That record has been smashed by eight-year-old Brazilian Kauan Basile, who plays for Santos’ Under-9s, and who has just announced he’s been signed to Team Nike, on a three-season deal.

Here’s Kauan with his first Nike windfall:

If this makes you feel a little uneasy, you’re not alone. Nike may well argue they are supporting Basile’s development, nurturing him, but in reality an eight-year-old child is being used to market (and sell) sportswear. Enjoy your Air Jordan sliders whilst they still fit you, Kauan.