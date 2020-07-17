Thiago Alacantra agrees terms with Liverpool

Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara has agreed personal terms with Liverpool after Jurgen Klopp asked his board to make the transfer happen (“Get Thiago done!” Klopp boomed, probably), according to reports from Germany. Similar reports claimed Klopp wanted Timo Werner but was turned down by the LFC board, so if this doesn’t happen it will be interesting to track Klopp’s body language over the summer.

The sticking point for the Thiago deal is said to be the transfer free, with the English champions willing to pay just £18m for the Spanish (nationality)/Italian (born)/Brazilian (parentage) midfielder, which is only half of Bayern’s valuation.

This is a funny one. Thiago is an excellent player but he is 29 years old, so on one hand Liverpool know they are likely to lose money on the deal. On the other, Klopp needs more grit, guile and experience in central midfield, and Thiago gives you all of those things – he’s one of the best in his position in Europe. It shows you how strong Bayern are right now if they’re happy to cash in.

For clarity, Thiago isn't too old or overly expensive. He's in the peak of his career and has established himself as one of Europe's leading midfielders. It's not very often that a player of his calibre becomes available. — Matt 🏆 (@FalseFMatt) July 16, 2020

Most Liverpool fans on social media seem to be more than in favour of this deal, not least because Thiago is bezzers with Phil Coutinho, and they would love to get their former star back on loan next season. Or maybe Coutinho has just put in a good word on Liverpool’s behalf.