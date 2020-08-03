Manchester United very close to signing Jadon Sancho for record fee

It’s happening, then. Man Utd will sign Jadon Sancho shortly. Dortmund’s English star has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a while now, amid reports that he was increasingly unhappy with life in Germany. And now it seems 99% likely that the deal will go through.

It was inevitable that Dortmund would have to let him go at some point, although of course they wanted to retain his services for at least one more year as they try to hang on to the coattails of the runaway train that is Bayern Munich.

Dortmund want serious money for Sancho, more than £100m, but reports say United will pay £90m initially with more to come. This could bring the total fee up to something like £110m, a record for an English player.

Disregarding semi-pointless questions such as, Is he worth it?, Sancho is so obviously a very special attacking player. He has incredible technique and vision. His ability to see what’s going on around him and make the right decision in an instant is what elevates him above his peers. He scored 17 goals last season, but more telling were his 16 assists – he shoots when it’s the best option and plays in a team-mate when it’s the best option, and he does that a lot. Or, “High football IQ” cliche alert!

United are attempting to build something special here, and doing it with homegrown players. A future front line of Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Sancho has astonishing potential, for both United and England. Bring on next season, and bring on Euro 2020.