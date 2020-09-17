Liverpool set to sign Thiago Alacantra from Bayern Munich

According to The Athletic, Liverpool have agreed to sign Bayern central midfielder Thiago Alacantra, for a fee in the £27m ballpark (peanuts for such a proven player, although he will command a big wage). Thiago is 29, so Liverpool are buying him for the short-term value to their squad – and he would be a classy addition to Klopp’s roster.

Like Fernandinho at Man City, Thiago is one of those Brazilians (although he was born in Italy and qualified for Spain) who can play pretty much anywhere and look good doing it. People who know more than me about Liverpool’s system predict he could slot in in front of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in a flexible three-man central midfield. Good luck bossing that trio. As Kevin Keegan once said, this offers a lot of “legs and energy”.

Thiago’s arrival might mean the departure of Gio Wijnaldum from Anfield to Barcelona – new Barca head coach Ronald Koeman is a big Wijnaldum fan, apparently.