Arsenal target young Uruguay striker Maxi Gomez

Former West Ham transfer target Maxi Gomez is now on Arsenal’s radar, according to the latest January window whispers. The 24-year-old Uruguay striker is currently on Valencia’s books but the Liga club is low on funds and would be open to a bid in excess of £50m. (He has a whopping £125m buyout clause in his contract, but that was written in before the pandemic struck.)

Arsenal desperately need some fresh attacking options – whatever the question is, Alexander Lacazette is not the answer – and could part-fund a move for Lopez by selling Mesut Ozil. Wolves are also interested in Lopez, due to the cranial injury suffered by their star striker Raul Jiminez.

From what I’ve seen of Lopez, I struggle to understand what the fuss is about. He looks to be a six or seven out of ten in most areas and I don’t see what he might offer that would trouble top Premier League defences. He’s definitely a talented finisher, but does he have either the technique or pace to go with it? There are also question marks over his work rate – his good form for Celta earned him a move to Valencia in 2019 but he hasn’t progressed much since then, and is a less prolific goalscorer now.

Anyway, watch the analysis below and see for yourself: