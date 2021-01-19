Transfer talk: Chelsea determined to win race to sign Erling Haaland

Chelsea have a squad full of talented footballers but what they need most of all is a fearsome striker, something they’ve lacked since the pomp of Didier Drogba. The obvious player to fill that void is Dortmund’s Norwegian sensation Erling Braut Haaland.

The only stumbling block is the fact that pretty much every big club in Europe wants Haaland, who is the embodiment of the modern, dominant centre-forward. Every question that has been asked of him so far in his career, he has answered with the utmost confidence.

Still, according to The Athletic, Chelsea would be prepared to break their transfer record (currently jointly held by Kai Havertz and Kepa, who each cost £72m) to get Haaland. Hell, they should break their transfer record just to erase the statistic that they’ve never spent more money on one player than they did on Kepa.

Haaland has a release clause in his Dortmund contract that permits him to be signed for £66.6m (the transfer fee of the beast), but that can’t be triggered until 2022. Which would allow the richest club to come in and buy Haaland at a premium price (upwards of £100m, surely). It’s pay-to-win, basically. A club like Liverpool, which doesn’t want to spend that much on one player, may then miss out.

Personally, I’d hate to see Haaland sign for Chelsea. There is no romance in it. Instead, I’d love to see him sign for Leeds (the city where he was born) and lead them to glory in a Roy of the Rovers fashion. This isn’t going to happen. Romance in top-flight European football is as rare as a decent English head coach.