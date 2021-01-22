Transfer talk: Arsenal set to sign Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid

Martin Odegaard in the colours of Real Sociedad last season

There are several reports this morning in the Spanish media claiming that Real Madrid’s Martin Odegaard is about to join Arsenal on loan for the rest of the season. This despite concrete interest from Real Sociedad (where the Norwegian spent last season on loan and did pretty well).

After the departure of Mesut Ozil, Arsenal could really use a player with Odegaard’s attacking talent, but if they don’t include an option-to-buy, the Gunners will find themselves in a lose-lose situation: if Odegaard does well, Real could easily take him back, but if he flops then Arsenal suffer in the short term.

See also: Sergio Reguilon at Tottenham. Reguilon has been very good for them this season but if Real want to haul him back to the Bernabeu this summer, and it seems more than likely, there’s nothing Spurs can do about it. Such is the risk of a loan deal where there’s no option to buy the player.

Nevertheless, I’m sure Arsenal fans would be excited to see Odegaard in red-and-white. He’s a young, dynamic attacking midfielder. How would Emile Smith Rowe feel about it? Hmm, perhaps he wouldn’t be so keen. It depends if Mikel Arteta thinks he can incorporate both young players into his line-up.

Odegaard is used to spending time on loan too, after spells at Heerenveen, Vitesse and Sociedad. There’s no reason this deal shouldn’t work out.

Sky Sports discuss Odegaard’s potential move to north London: