Transfer talk: Chelsea crave Erling Haaland signing in 2021

Top transfer tittle tattle on this Tuesday: Chelsea’s voracious owner Roman Abramovich wants to sign Borussia Dortmund’s star striker Erling Braut Haaland “at all costs” this summer.

TuttoMercatoWeb claims Haaland is the “first name Abramovich absolutely wants” to sign this summer to help the Blues return to a “high level in Europe”.

There is a sticking point: the 20-year-old Norwegian, who’s scored 27 goals in all competitions this season, has a release clause of £68m, set to be activated in the summer of 2022.

The story claims it will be ‘almost impossible’ for Chelsea to win the race for his signature in 2022, which is why they will attempt to sign him this summer.

Haaland will reportedly be the priority signing with a €300m transfer pot in place for the summer – even if Chelsea fail to qualify for the Champions League.

The rumour rated: Would Chelsea like to sign Haaland? Of course. Duh. Every big club in Europe wants to sign him. It’s no shock that a player like Haaland would catch Abramovich’s eye. I can also imagine that Haaland would like to play in England at some stage – he was born in Leeds and has connections to English football. So yes, he could play for Chelsea one day. But roll your dice, because Real or Man City or any of the other heavyweights could beat Roman to it.