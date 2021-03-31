Transfer Talk: Sergio Aguero tipped for Barcelona move

Transfer know-it-all Fabrizio Romano claims that Barcelona have begun negotiations with Manchester City over the possible signing of Sergio Aguero. As we all know, Aguero will leave City at the end of this season, but at 32 years old, he surely has a few more productive seasons in the tank.

I’d like to see him in the red and blue stripes of Barcelona. Aguero feels somehow like a Barca player, and of course he’s pals with Lionel Messi, so you can imagine Leo would be delighted to have him as a team-mate.

Awww.