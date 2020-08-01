Remember when Tommy Cannon scored at Wembley on FA Cup Final day?

Enjoy 30 minutes of vintage FA Cup footage as ITV built up to the 1988 Final between Liverpool and Wimbledon. It’s a wonderfully eclectic menu, as Jimmy Greaves goes to the Catskills in America to interview Mike Tyson (who was to fight, and beat, Frank Bruno in February 1989 – Bruno is also part of the ITV circus on this day, talking up his chances against the young Tyson), and Jimmy Tarbuck blasts a (surprisingly good) penalty past David “Hello, good evening and welcome” Frost in an oddly gripping charity match (Greavsie’s wry commentary on this game is mint – he was a gifted and underrated broadcaster).

Wimbledon’s Crazy Gang shocked Liverpool in the main event, of course; the BBC’s post-match interviews with the Dons trio of Vinnie Jones, Lawrie Sanchez and Dennis Wise, and then the management team of Bobby Gould and Don Howe, are also well worth your time:

So, enjoy the soulless, sanitised spectacle of Arsenal versus Chelsea at a deserted Wembley, folks! The contrast with the above – from a time when footballers were not media-trained, and punditry was free from relentless hyperbole – could not be greater.