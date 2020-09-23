You try stopping Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland on the counter-attack

The close control from Sancho as he sprints is great, but greater still is the insane effort from Haaland to overlap his team-mate and, lungs burning, still supply a deft finish. You won’t see a better counter-attack goal all season… unless you do, but don’t come crying to me about it.

There seems to be nothing Haaland can’t do. He’s big, strong (physically and mentally), fast, skilful, and is a brilliantly emphatic finisher. On his current trajectory, he’s going to be one of the greats.

The other thing I really like about him: he’s so obviously delighted when he scores. None of this “I’m too cool to celebrate” nonsense, because what is more fun than scoring goals?