Rangers’ Kemar Roofe scores incredible goal against Standard Liege from own half

Standard: Kemar Roofe hands the L to Liege

You’re leading 1-0 away from home. It’s the 93rd minute. The pitch is soaking wet. You break free from a crowd scene and have the opportunity to shut the game down by heading deep into the opposition half to seal a precious three points…

“Nah, sod that, I’m gonna have a go.”

He is, you know…

That is sensational! 😲 A moment of magic from Kemar Roofe! ✨ Rangers are off to the perfect start in Europe! ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/eHykkDWLYu — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 22, 2020

The stones on Roofe! Sensational from the former Leeds United player, and a definite candidate for the Puskas shortlist. And there were almost 4,000 fans inside the stadium to see it.

It’s also the longest-range goal ever scored in the Europa League. What a fine few days it’s been for Steven Gerrard’s Gers. First, a win in the Old Firm derby, then an away win in Europe. Credit to Gerrard, he seems to be getting the hang of this management lark.