Rangers’ Kemar Roofe scores incredible goal against Standard Liege from own half

Standard: Kemar Roofe hands the L to Liege
You’re leading 1-0 away from home. It’s the 93rd minute. The pitch is soaking wet. You break free from a crowd scene and have the opportunity to shut the game down by heading deep into the opposition half to seal a precious three points…
“Nah, sod that, I’m gonna have a go.”
He is, you know…
That is sensational! 😲
A moment of magic from Kemar Roofe! ✨
Rangers are off to the perfect start in Europe! ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/eHykkDWLYu
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 22, 2020
The stones on Roofe! Sensational from the former Leeds United player, and a definite candidate for the Puskas shortlist. And there were almost 4,000 fans inside the stadium to see it.
It’s also the longest-range goal ever scored in the Europa League. What a fine few days it’s been for Steven Gerrard’s Gers. First, a win in the Old Firm derby, then an away win in Europe. Credit to Gerrard, he seems to be getting the hang of this management lark.
54.6 – Kemar Roofe's goal for Rangers against Standard Liège was scored from a distance of 54.6 yards, the furthest distance ever for a goal scored in the UEFA Europa League. Spectacular. #UEL pic.twitter.com/71qN1QUtdq
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 22, 2020