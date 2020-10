In the words of Borat Sagdiyev, wa wa wee wa! That is as satisfying a finish as you could hope to see on a Sunday.

This goal makes it 300 career club goals for Defoe, who is – I say this as a biased Spurs fan – one of the most talented finishers England has ever produced. And still doing it at 38.

The goals break down as follows:

143 goals for Spurs

41 for West Ham

37 for Sunderland

27 for Rangers

23 for Bournemouth

17 for Portsmouth

12 for Toronto