Robert Lewandowski to miss England v Poland World Cup qualifier

Robert Lewandowski will miss Poland’s World Cup qualifier against England on Wednesday due to a knee injury he sustained in the victory over Andorra on Sunday. It’s a huge boost for Gareth Southgate’s side, naturally, as Lewandowski is without doubt the world’s best striker.

The Bayern Munich star limped off after scoring two goals in the 3-0 win, with Poland manager Paulo Sousa – yes, Paulo Sousa is Poland manager! – confirming afterwards that the 32-year-old had been withdrawn as a precaution.

Earlier today, a statement from the Polish FA confirmed that Lewy will not play at Wembley because it “would carry too much risk of aggravating the injury”.

“This decision is the only right one, bearing in mind the upcoming Euro 2020 tournament,” the statement added.

“Treatment of this type of injury usually lasts from five to 10 days. Therefore, Robert Lewandowski will return to his club, where he will undergo further rehabilitation.”

… The sound you just heard is Harry Maguire and John Stones collectively relaxing their sphincters.

