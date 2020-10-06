Mesut Ozil offers to save Arsenal mascot Gunnersaurus!

You probably heard that Arsenal mascot Gunnersaurus (or rather the guy who wears the suit, aka Jerry Quy) is set to lose his job as the club, which is owned by a BILLIONAIRE, tightens its belt (with just one hand; and spends almost £50m on a new midfielder with the other). This triggered Twitter and it seems a saviour has come to the rescue. That saviour is none other than… Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil!

I was so sad that Jerry Quy aka our famous & loyal mascot @Gunnersaurus and integral part of our club was being made redundant after 27 years. As such, I’m offering to reimburse @Arsenal with the full salary of our big green guy as long as I will be an Arsenal player… pic.twitter.com/IfWN38x62z — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 6, 2020

I got you

What a guy Mesut is! Cynicism aside, it’s a nice gesture, albeit a conditional one that he probably didn’t need to make via social media. Just watch as Arsenal get rid of Ozil immediately, leaving Gunnersaurus in a tight spot once again.

The point is, this is not Ozil’s responsibility, no matter how much he feels he needs a dub when his stock is so low. It’s Stan Kroenke’s responsibility – so don’t hold your breath.