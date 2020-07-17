Remember the name: Jarrad Branthwaite

Born: 27 June 2002

Nationality: English

Position: Centre-back

Club career: Carlisle United (2018-2020), Everton (2020-)

Branthwaite is starting to make a name for himself at Everton, having signed from his hometown club Carlisle in January. The 18-year-old defender made his home debut in Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa, replacing the injured Mason Holgate in the 16th minute. Within a minute of coming on he was clattered by Tyrone Mings but after that he gave an assured, mature performance.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti liked what he saw: “I am really happy with him, he is really young, a kid. But he showed quality and personality and character. He is really calm with the ball, really comfortable, and really aggressive without the ball. He can be a fantastic player for us.”

Coming from Ancelotti, who is not the most effusive of Italians, that is very high praise.

Branthwaite is some specimen (almost 6ft 5in and powerfully built at that height for his age) but he also seems pretty comfortable on the ball. And, based on his post-match interview, his head is screwed on tight: