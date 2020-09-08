New Everton signing James Rodriguez saying ‘Up the Toffees’ is tremendous

💪 | Signing off with an almighty UTT! ✊
Or ¡𝘈𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘣𝘢 𝘭𝘰𝘴 𝘛𝘰𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘦𝘴! – right, @EvertonESP? 😄@jamesdrodriguez 💙
— Everton (@Everton) September 7, 2020
Once more with feeling, James
I could watch this all day. I would then have nightmares for weeks, but it’s worth it.
How plastic does James look!? Remarkable. His skin and teeth are like an advert for a Californian plastic surgeon.
It still doesn’t feel right that a shiny South American superstar with perfect white teeth has signed for Everton, that most old-fashioned of English clubs (check out Everton’s Twitter – they can’t believe it’s happened). Oh, I’ve got used to Firminho’s presence at Liverpool, but it will take some time to believe that James is playing at Goodison on a regular basis – it goes to show that Carlo Ancelotti has real pulling power.
In my mind, this is what Everton players look like:
Peak Everton. Up the Toffees!