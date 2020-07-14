Gareth Ainsworth may retire lucky red boots after Wycombe promotion

Gareth Ainsworth’s lucky red cowboy boots (see above – sadly he doesn’t wear them outside his trousers) served him well at Wembley on Monday. His Wycombe Wanderers side beat Oxford United in the League One play-off final, to spark celebrations no less joyous for the lack of a crowd.

Wycombe striker Adebayo Akinfenwa, one of English football’s great interviewees, gave his thoughts on his gaffer’s footwear before Ainsworth paid tribute to the power of snakeskin:

Unbuttoned shirt ✅

Lucky leather shoes ✅ Gareth Ainsworth might just be the coolest manager around! 😎 pic.twitter.com/eD5J7m8x37 — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) July 14, 2020

Congrats to Gareth and Wycombe. Couldn’t have happened to a nicer bloke.

Bonus stat: Ainsworth is the longest-serving manager in England’s top four tiers. He’s been managing the Chairboys since September 2012, roughly a month longer than Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe and Burnley’s Sean Dyche.