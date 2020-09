Why sit on one wicker chair when you could sit on two!?

Bellerin is about to drop the hottest nu-folk album of the year. First single off the album: Three thousand trees.

It’s easy to mock famous people like Bellerin, who appear to lack chronically in self-awareness, but how can you mock someone who wants to save the planet whilst looking like the most dapper member of Mumford & Sons? Answer: you can’t. He’s better than us. Keep on doing you, Hector.