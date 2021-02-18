Highlights: Everton 1-3 Man City – is the title race over?

Man City moved ten points clear at the top of the Premier League after a 3-1 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday evening. The title is City’s to lose. I can’t see Leicester or Man Utd catching Pep Guardiola’s side. Chelsea certainly have the squad to go on a long winning run, but they’re probably too far back to make up ground.

Even without in-form goalscorer Ilkay Gundogan, who was missing through injury, City had more than enough quality to overcome their hosts. On this occasion it was Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva who got on the scoresheet and stretched City’s winning run to 17 games in all competitions.

The Toffees went behind in unfortunate fashion, with Foden’s strike beating Jordan Pickford via a deflection off Seamus Coleman.

Six minutes later, it was 1-1. Coleman’s cross was hit goalwards by Lucas Digne and the ball came back off the post and bounced in off Richarlison’s knee.

On 63 minutes, Mahrez cut in from the right and curled a brilliant shot in off the left-hand post. It was the least City deserved.

Silva capped a man-of-the-match display with the third goal, collecting Gabriel Jesus’ lay-off and firing in a shot that Pickford could only parry into the net.

This was City’s sixth league win in a row over Everton and made it 10 top-flight wins in a row to start the calendar year, surpassing the record of nine first set by Bolton Wanderers in 1906 and then Man Utd in 2009.

“I have not seen that the team is thinking of the table, we have spoken about that,” Pep Guardiola said when asked about City’s title chances afterwards.

“There are 42 points still to fight for, we are in the middle of February. Now we rest for a few days – there are so many games.”

Everton, who have lost three league games at home in a row for the first time in five years, remain seventh, their promising campaign faltering at a crucial time.

“Manchester City are the best team and we are not at the same level,” Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti admitted.

Man of the match: Bernardo Silva (Man City)

Match highlights: