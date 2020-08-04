The top 10 Premier League deadwood in 2020

Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea) – Arguably the worst Premier League signing ever, Kepa is an expensive millstone around Chelsea’s neck. Frank Lampard wants rid and quickly. They’ll do well to recoup half of the £72m they spent on the Basque, but they have to find a better No.1 if they want to improve their defence.

Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea) – It’s gradually dawned on Chelsea fans that Rudiger is not the messiah but an absolute liability at the back, as shown in Saturday’s FA Cup final. The latest reports claim the club would welcome bids for the big German.

Xherdan Shaqiri (Liverpool) – The Swiss hardly featured for the champions last season and is surely heading for the Anfield exit soon. You look at Liverpool’s squad and there’s just no place for him in it.

Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea) – You could see Batshuayi ending up somewhere like West Ham or Newcastle next season. Promoted Leeds have also been mentioned, but honestly, I’m not sure he’s good enough for any Premier League club.

Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) – The man, the meme. Will he stay, will he go? Mikel Arteta doesn’t want the layabout cluttering up his squad, but who does? My money is on Galatasaray, but that’s a wild guess and nothing more.

Tanguy Ndombele (Spurs) – When Mourinho claims he will give Ndombele a fighting chance at Spurs, you know he means the exact opposite. Ndombele appears to be an outcast in north London, but wait: good news! Inter Milan have been sniffing around and may offer the French midfielder the way out he craves.

Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) – ‘Bratty shithouse‘ isn’t high on Arteta’s desired qualities in a player, it seems. Guendouzi was out of favour and absent for Arsenal’s FA Cup triumph, and literally already on holiday. There might be chance for redemption but if the right offer comes in, he’s gone.

John Stones (Man City) – West Ham want to sign Stones, which just makes so much sense all-round. Stones may not have a place at City but he is still a good player who would enhance at least 50% of Premier League squads.

Albian Ajeti (West Ham) – Who? Well, quite. The 23-year-old Swiss striker has remained in the shadows (nine appearances, no goals) at West Ham since his move from Basel in August 2019. Celtic fancy him, though.

Marcos Rojo (Man Utd) – Admit it, you forgot he played for United. Anyway, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made it clear this week that Rojo, who has spent all of 2020 on loan at Estudiantes, has no future at United. The Norwegian said: “[Rojo] just needs to focus on getting and staying fit and being ready for wherever that takes him.” Marcos, you ain’t coming back.