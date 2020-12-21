Robert Lewandowski almost signed for Manchester United

FIFA men’s player of the year Robert Lewandowski has revealed he almost signed for Man Utd nine years ago. Speaking to France Football, the extremely dull Pole admitted Fergie was close to snatching him away from Dortmund.

Lewy said: “After my second year in Dortmund [2011], I had a conversation with Sir Alex Ferguson. He wanted me in Manchester. I was very interested. I can even say I was ready. But Dortmund did not want to let me go… [the kicker…] That didn’t upset me very much because things were going well with Dortmund.”

We can’t ever know, but perhaps Lewandowski would have been the signing who prevented United’s post-Fergie slump. Anyway, it’s another of those sliding doors moments in football that saw Bayern get even stronger and Man Utd struggle (in relative terms) for a whole decade.