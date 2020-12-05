The first thing Hector Bellerin learned at Arsenal: you have to hate Tottenham

Look at the pure hatred in this man’s eyes.

In an interview with the BBC filmed ahead of Sunday’s north London derby, Hector Bellerin revealed the first thing he was taught when he signed for Arsenal: JUST HATE TOTTENHAM. Fair enough. I imagine new Spurs players are given a dartboard adorned with the faces of Herbert Chapman, George Graham, Arsene Wenger, Pat Rice, Tony Adams, Thierry Henry et al.

Bellerin doesn’t seem like a person capable of hating anything – he’s a tree-planting folk singer at heart – so I’m sure the smiley Spaniard only pretends to hate Tottenham. We won’t tell anyone, Hector.