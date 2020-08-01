Millwall sign Troy Parrott from Spurs on loan – well, it worked for Harry Kane

A loan spell at Millwall was the making of Harry Kane, so you can see why Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has signed off on the same move for his young striker Troy Parrott.

Mourinho obviously doesn’t think Parrott, 18, is ready for his first team, a view which has frustrated some Spurs fans, but this is a win for both clubs: Millwall get a hugely talented forward with the ability to score more than 20 goals in a season, and Spurs should take back a more polished and resilient player when the loan is over – plus they can easily keep tabs on Parrott as he’s only moving south of the river. Hopefully Troy sees it as a win too, as he must be mustard for more playing time.