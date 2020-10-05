Arsenal make late bid for Atletico midfielder Thomas Partey

Arsenal look likely to miss out on the signing of top midfield target Houssem Aouar, so they have refocused their attention on Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey. As the sands run down on transfer deadline day, the Gunners have reportedly told Atleti that they are prepared to pay Partey’s £46m release clause – how much money was Gunnersaurus on?

This would hardly be a panic buy – Arsenal have been linked with Partey for months – and it addresses a blatant weakness in Mikel Arteta’s squad. Just as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg suddenly looks like the leader and destroyer Spurs have needed for a very long time, so too could Partey be Arsenal’s linchpin in the middle of the pitch. Never underestimate the importance of a Keane/Vieira type of player.

Partey’s Arsenal medical is apparently due to take place later today in Madrid. If the deal goes ahead, the 27-year-old Ghanaian will ostensibly replace Naughty Step occupant Matteo Guendouzi, who is set to join Hertha Berlin on a season-long loan.