Dive of the week: Said Benrahma flops against Preston

Ollie Irish

16th, July 2020

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Brentford winger Said Benrahma, and you can see why in this clip (joking of course, he’s a terrific attacking player, although this is a horror show). Brentford won the game 1-0, a significant three points as they press West Brom for the Championship’s second automatic promotion spot (assuming Leeds don’t choke this time). Preston’s slim playoff hopes are virtually over.

Bournemouth’s Harry Wilson was also guilty of a blatant dive this week, against Man City on Wednesday evening. Seek it out on Twitter, it’s a corker.

