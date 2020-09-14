Coca-Cola is selling blue Everton cans in Colombia – aka The James Effect

What did it take for Coca-Cola to bring out a blue can in Colombia? James Rodriguez signing for Everton, that’s what – this will give you some idea of how big of a deal James still is in his home country; he made Coke turn blue.

James billboards also went up in New York and Miami:

UP THE TOFFEES!

It’s amazing how Everton have gone from being one of the least interesting ‘big’ clubs in England to the hippest property in European football, and all it took was a brand-new midfield filled with brilliant players. I’d love to see how their shirt sales in Colombia track, especially if James continues to shine in the Premier League.

P.S. I want an Allan Coke can please – after seeing him walk all over Spurs on Sunday, he’s my new favourite player.

P.P.S. Fun fact: Cazoo (Everton’s shirt sponsor) is Italian slang for ‘penis’. How does Carlo Ancelotti feel about this?