Gonzalo Higuain redeems himself with sweet free-kick goal for Inter Miami

How the turns have tabled. Less than two weeks ago, we were laughing when Gonzalo Higuain missed a penalty on his MLS debut for expansion club Inter Miami. Then he goes and does this:
Banger, confirmed. And, even if he was shit for the rest of the game (as some have said), it turned out to be the winning goal. Who knew Pipita could take free-kicks!? Does anyone remember seeing him ever take one? I can’t.
Of course he’s very much the top dog Stateside, so who’s going to stop him when he asks for the ball – now that he’s done this, he’ll take every set-piece available for the rest of his career, a la Cristiano.
The version with Ray Hudson co-commentary is even spicier:
You: Give us @RayHudson’s call!
Us: Say less. pic.twitter.com/1VivSksDEv
— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) October 8, 2020
“IT’S A TERABTYE OF SKILL IN A NANOSECOND!!” – Genius from Ray.
This slo mo, field level shot is everything. We had to do it. 🔉🎶 pic.twitter.com/srxocu6yhu
— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) October 8, 2020
Yeah, maybe that’s a bit much.