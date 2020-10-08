Gonzalo Higuain redeems himself with sweet free-kick goal for Inter Miami

How the turns have tabled. Less than two weeks ago, we were laughing when Gonzalo Higuain missed a penalty on his MLS debut for expansion club Inter Miami. Then he goes and does this:

Banger, confirmed. And, even if he was shit for the rest of the game (as some have said), it turned out to be the winning goal. Who knew Pipita could take free-kicks!? Does anyone remember seeing him ever take one? I can’t.

Of course he’s very much the top dog Stateside, so who’s going to stop him when he asks for the ball – now that he’s done this, he’ll take every set-piece available for the rest of his career, a la Cristiano.

The version with Ray Hudson co-commentary is even spicier:

“IT’S A TERABTYE OF SKILL IN A NANOSECOND!!” – Genius from Ray.

This slo mo, field level shot is everything. We had to do it. 🔉🎶 pic.twitter.com/srxocu6yhu — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) October 8, 2020

Yeah, maybe that’s a bit much.